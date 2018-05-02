Little Dragon UMAR KHAN Bagged Gold & Silver Medal in under 7 years

MITSUYA-KAI INDIA Maharashtra Team under the leadership of Shihan Shahwar Khan participated in “2nd National Karate Championship-2020”,at Padmashali Gardens, Narsampet, Ditrict Warangal,Telangana State ,on Saturday 15th February,2020 Sunday 16th February,2020 organized by MITSUYA-KAI Hayashi-Ha Shito-Ryu Karate-Do India-Telangana Branch Headed by Shihan Racha Sreenubabu in continuation of promotion of Karate Do Sport, organized in It’s MITSUYA-KAI Karate India event open to all Karate players that means it’s not exclusively for MITSUYA-KAI teams and it has the aim to gather all competitors with strong promotional qualities of aggregation, exchange and socialization from all over the states of India. So all Karate Players can participate with unlimited Number of Karate players, coming from every State like Tamilnadu,Kerala,Karnataka,Rajasthan,Telangana,West Bengal,Madhya Pradesh,Bihar ,Himachal Pradesh,Jammu & Kashmir etc..

This Tournament was open by invitation only to Members of Karate Association of India (K.A.I.)(Recognized by World Karate Federation),Presided by Shihan Likhatara and General Secretary Shihan Ambedkar Gupta ,Vice-President Shihan Viraf Vatcha and Treasurer Hanshi Premjit Sen.This initiative really wants to be with everybody, for everybody and everybody’s, characterized by the highest values of sport.

The Championship concluded on Sunday 16th February,2020

Total 16 States ,1100 Karate Champs Participated in this Mega event.

Prizes and Medals ,Certificate distributed by Shihan Racha Sreenubabu(Telangana), Shihan Shahwar Khan (Maharashtra ), Shihan Hemant Kumar(Rajasthan), Shihan Monojit Pal(West Bengal).

Shihan Shahwar Khan (Maharashtra ) also felicitated for her dedication in Karate Sports by 2nd National Karate Championship organizing Committee.

The Maharashtra Winners are below,

1. UMAR KHAN- Gold Medal in Kumite & Silver Medal in Kata-under 7 Years Male

2. PAWAN RAUT – Gold Medal in Kumite & Silver Medal in Kata-under 14 Years Male

3. MOHIT BHAGAT – Gold Medal in Kumite-47 Kg & Silver Medal in Kata-under 15 Years Male

4. JAHNAVI MODINWAR- Gold Medal in Kumite – 47 Kg & Silver Medal in Kata-under Above18 Years Female

5. ANKIT THAKUR- Gold Medal in Kumite -80 Kg & Silver Medal in Kata-under Above 18 Years Male

All the winners gave wining credits to their coach & parents.