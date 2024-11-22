Ram Jhula mishap: CID opposes Ritika Maloo’s bail plea with 17-point reply in HC

Advertisement





Nagpur: The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday filed a detailed 17-point reply before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, strongly opposing the bail plea of Ritika Maloo, the accused in the Ram Jhula accident case of Nagpur. Maloo has been lodged in Nagpur Central Jail since September 26 for allegedly mowing down two scooterists while driving her black Mercedes on February 25 this year.

CID’s key contentions

In its reply, filed by Additional SP Nayan Aloorkar, the CID argued that Maloo is “rich and influential” and could tamper with evidence if released on bail. The High Court is set to hear the bail plea again on November 26.

The CID presented multiple grounds for rejecting the bail plea, including:

1. Tampering of evidence: Maloo was seen in CCTV footage removing suspected materials from her car after the accident.

2. Non-cooperation in investigation: The CID alleged that Maloo only pretended to cooperate by sending emails while evading actual inquiries. She allegedly destroyed the clothes she wore on the day of the accident, further obstructing the investigation.

3. Influence over police: The CID noted that local police released Maloo’s car without proper procedures and allowed her to leave the accident scene without undergoing a mandatory medical examination.

The CID’s reply also highlighted complaints against two police personnel for their questionable actions during the initial stages of the investigation. This includes their failure to secure critical evidence and their leniency in dealing with the accused.

Maloo, along with her co-passenger Madhuri Sarda, has been charged in the case. The CID contended that ample evidence shows Maloo was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The reply also alleged that she used legal tactics to evade arrest immediately after the incident.

The High Court had transferred the case from Tehsil Police Station to the CID following allegations of lapses in the initial investigation. The incident, which claimed the lives of two youths, sparked outrage and raised questions about the impartiality of the probe.

The CID emphasized the gravity of the offense and Maloo’s influential background, urging the court to deny bail to ensure a fair investigation and trial.

The hearing on November 26 is expected to shed more light on the court’s stance regarding the CID’s allegations and Maloo’s bail plea.