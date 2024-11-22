Nagpur: Shocking Murder of Youth in Quetta Colony, CCTV Footage Reveals Crime

After the murder, the accused covered the body with a sheet and fled.

Nagpur: In a gruesome incident, a man known as ‘Don’ was brutally murdered with a stone near the entrance of Quetta Colony in the Lakadganj area. The crime came to light on Thursday afternoon, and Lakadganj police have registered a case of murder against unidentified assailants. The accused are currently on the run.

The victim, identified as Don alias Rajendra (40), reportedly struggled with alcohol addiction. This shocking incident has raised questions about the efficiency of the police, especially as strict security arrangements have been deployed in the city ahead of the November 23 Assembly election vote counting.

Details of the Incident

According to the police, Don frequently wandered around the colony under the influence of alcohol. On the day of the incident, he was sleeping on the road divider near the Quetta Colony bus stop. A suspect, believed to be between 30-35 years old, used a large stone to kill him and then covered the body with a sheet before fleeing the scene.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, conducted a preliminary investigation, and sent the body for post-mortem at a government hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehak Swami also visited the crime scene.

CCTV Footage and Investigation

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the accused attacking Don with a stone. The police have obtained images of the suspect from the footage and have launched a manhunt. Preliminary investigations suggest a dispute between the accused and the victim led to the murder.

The motive behind the crime remains unclear and will only be revealed after the suspect is apprehended. The police have registered a case of murder and are continuing their investigation.

This disturbing incident highlights the need for enhanced security measures, even during times of heightened vigilance in the city.