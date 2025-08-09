Ram Jhula Accident Twist: Court Orders Fresh CID Probe Into Cops & Accused’s Husbands

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a dramatic turn in the Ram Jhula accident case, a sessions court on Friday directed the Maharashtra State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to launch a deeper probe into the role of two senior Tehsil police officers, the husband of key accused Ritika Maloo, her friend Madhuri Sarda’s husband, and two unidentified individuals.

The order came while deciding on a revision petition filed by a family member of victim Mohd Atif, who, along with Hussain Mustafa, was killed in February last year after a speeding black Mercedes rammed their two-wheeler.

The court has asked the CID to specifically investigate allegations of destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and common intention—charges that were earlier dismissed by a magistrate’s court as “unworthy of a fresh probe.”

From Cover-Up to Courtroom

The high court had earlier transferred the case to the CID after a series of allegations against Tehsil Police Station’s then Senior Inspector Sandeep Buwa and Sub-Inspector Purushottam Bhawal. Victim’s kin alleged that the officers, along with Maloo’s husband Dinesh and Sarda’s husband Shishir, helped the accused flee the scene.

Maloo was arrested in September last year after a midnight court order permitted CID action, but she secured default bail when investigators failed to file a chargesheet within the required 60 days.

Evidence Under Scrutiny

There are also accusations that the accused and their husbands tampered with the black Mercedes involved in the crash to destroy key evidence.

While the magistrate’s court in February this year rejected a petition for further investigation, advocate Amol Hunge challenged the decision in revision. The sessions court has now overturned the earlier ruling and ordered the CID to dig deeper.

With this order, the scope of the probe has widened once again—bringing both senior cops and associates of the accused under the scanner.