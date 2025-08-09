Pune To Nagpur With New Vande Bharat Train: Check Dates, Route & More

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Ministry of Railways has officially cleared the Pune–Nagpur–Pune Vande Bharat Express, bringing the long-awaited high-speed service one step closer to reality. The Central Railway Board is now finalizing operations, with the train expected to roll out within the next month.

Approval & Route Planning

The green signal came during a high-level virtual meeting chaired by Railway Board Principal Secretary Satish Kumar. The session reviewed multiple projects under the Central and Western Railway zones, including Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains as well as station upgrades.

Swapnil Neela, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, confirmed:

Gold Rate 08 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,01,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 94,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,800/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“Discussions on launching the Pune–Nagpur–Pune Vande Bharat Express have been initiated. After route surveys and technical checks by senior officials, the schedule will be finalized soon.”

The ministry’s engineering teams are currently conducting technical evaluations and on-site inspections along the Pune–Akola–Amravati–Nagpur route — a corridor that sees thousands of daily passengers and has witnessed a strong demand for a Vande Bharat service for over two years.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed the Railway Board to move forward quickly, assuring that operations will start soon.

Currently, Pune is connected to Solapur, Kolhapur, and Hubballi via Vande Bharat services.

Why This Route Matters

The Central Railway zone handles heavy traffic from western Maharashtra to the Vidarbha region. The new service promises to cut travel time significantly and provide a faster, more comfortable alternative for passengers traveling between Pune and Nagpur.

Fare Concerns: Speed at a Price

While Vande Bharat trains are celebrated for their speed and comfort, passengers on other Pune routes have seen fare hikes of 60% to 300% compared to conventional trains.

For example:

Pune–Belagavi : Vande Bharat (20670) completes the trip in 6 hours at ₹1,250, compared to Goa Express (12780) or NZM Mys SF Express (12782), which take about 7h 40m to 7h 50m at ₹290 (Sleeper) or ₹750 (3AC).

: Vande Bharat (20670) completes the trip in 6 hours at ₹1,250, compared to Goa Express (12780) or NZM Mys SF Express (12782), which take about 7h 40m to 7h 50m at ₹290 (Sleeper) or ₹750 (3AC). Pune–Mumbai: Vande Bharat (22226) takes 3h 15m at ₹720, while the iconic Deccan Queen (12124) covers it in 3h 10m for ₹110 (2S) or ₹390 (Chair Car).

The trade-off is clear — passengers pay more for significant time savings, but questions remain on affordability for daily travelers.