Ram Gopal Varma Announces Film On Arnab Goswami, It’ll Be Called ‘Arnab The News Prostitute’

News Anchor Arnab Goswami’s distinct style of ‘reporting’ is not lost on anyone. And while it has won him both, fans and haters, it now appears to have ‘won’ him a film.

In a series of tweets, director Ram Gopal Varma announced that he will make a film on Arnab, and title it, “Arnab” The News Prostitute.

My film on him is titled “ARNAB”

THE NEWS PROSTITUTE

After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound. — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

His comment came in response to Arnab Goswami’s reporting on Bollywood and the way the industry functions.

I know I used some hard language in these tweets to describe him but I took a cue of them from our very own dirty mouthed #ArnabGoswamy — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

I believe that #ArnabGoswami has no other agenda but to come across like the ultimate hero a Dabaangish Salman Khan, kind by making all the film industry biggies to run for cover and for that purpose he will MURDER TRUTH — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

I for one am feeling very strongly about this and I decided to make a film on #ArnabGoswami in which I will take the clothes off his facade and make him naked exposing the lengths and breadths of all his vital corrupt stats — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

Ram Gopal Verma called out Arnab for linking the death of four different actors over the years, blaming Bollywood for all four, and calling the industry a hotbed of crime.

Atleast now all film industry people should come out and speak openly about #ArnabGoswami ‘s falsifications instead of running scared like deer from a wild dog — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

If u guys #AdityaChopra , @karanjohar , @MaheshNBhatt @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan are so scared that if u speak against him ,it might go against the current public sentiment don’t forget that it’s him, who aroused that sentiment and ur silence is making u all look guilty for sure — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

Like Edmund burke said “For evil to triumph, it only takes few good men to be silent” and Arnab is EVIL for all the country’s television viewers ..The fact that he shouts out such malicious lies about the industry proves that he might be actually as wrong in every other issue — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

And why the hell are you guys #AdityaChopra , @karanjohar , @MaeshNBhatt @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan and so many others are so scared of the barking #ArnabGoswami that u are hiding under the tables of ur plush offices ??? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

He also asked fellow directors and celebrities, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra, etc. to not stay silent but rather call out Arnab’s ‘false’ statements and reporting.

My one last word of advise to #AdityaChopra , @karanjohar , @MaheshNBhatt @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan and many others, is that it’s not enough to create heroes in films and be heroes in films ,but it’s also important to stand up to villains like #ArnabGoswamy — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

Arnab Goswami is yet to respond to Ram Gopal Verma’s statements.