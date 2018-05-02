Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Aug 4th, 2020
    Ram Gopal Varma Announces Film On Arnab Goswami, It’ll Be Called ‘Arnab The News Prostitute’

    News Anchor Arnab Goswami’s distinct style of ‘reporting’ is not lost on anyone. And while it has won him both, fans and haters, it now appears to have ‘won’ him a film.

    In a series of tweets, director Ram Gopal Varma announced that he will make a film on Arnab, and title it, “Arnab” The News Prostitute.

    His comment came in response to Arnab Goswami’s reporting on Bollywood and the way the industry functions.

    Ram Gopal Verma called out Arnab for linking the death of four different actors over the years, blaming Bollywood for all four, and calling the industry a hotbed of crime.

    He also asked fellow directors and celebrities, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra, etc. to not stay silent but rather call out Arnab’s ‘false’ statements and reporting.

    Arnab Goswami is yet to respond to Ram Gopal Verma’s statements.

