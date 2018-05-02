24-hours Killa Mahal ESR shutdown from Aug. 6 (10 am) to Aug 7 (10 am)

Water supply to remain affected in Killa Mahal ESR areas on Thursday



Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water have planned a 24-hours shutdown to install flow meter & S-bend of 500 mm on outlet of 700 mm pipeline at Killa Mahal ESR premises on August 6 (Thursday) from 10 am to August 7 (Friday) 10 am.

Areas affected following shutdown are:

Shivaji Nagar, Bhuteshwar Nagar, Nandaji Nagar, Chitnispura, Naik Road, Bhonsla colony, Ali miya khamb, Sangh Building, Badkas Chowk, Nawabpura, Telipura, Kunbhipura, Soniya Gandhi slum, Kothi Road, Dasra road, Pataleshwar Road, Rahatekarwadi, Tulsibagh, Gulab Baba Slum, Mangpura Sweeper colony

NMC & OCW has appealed citizens from above mentioned affected areas

to co-operate & store sufficient water for their use in advance.

Citizens also take a note that Water supply through Tankers will also be not possible during and after shutdown in the affected areas.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899.