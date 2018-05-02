Rally to mark ‘World Heart Day-2019’ on Sept 21

Nagpur: Care Hospital and Peace Foundation in association with M/s Glenmark has organized a rally to mark World Heart Day on Saturday, September 21. Starting from Yashwant Stadium at 11 am, the rally will cover Dagdi Park, Central Bazaar Road, Hotel Centre Point, Lokmat Square.

Around 500 persons including doctors, administrative staff, teachers and school children will participate in the rally who will perform skits for 10 minutes each to educate value about preventing heart attack and healthy style for the general public.