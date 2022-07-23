Raju Danveer says the top concerns of the country are employment, education and healthcare.

Advertisement

Raju Danveer who is an activist is a renowned person for his good deeds and compassion for the less fortunate. He helps to the people who are not in a good fortune. Raju Danveer has an unquenchable passion for successfully implementing his vision regardless for the disapproval of those who fail to see the bigger picture. The people failing to achieve finance in their past 12 years are exceptionally helped by Raju Danveer. He is a person who is critically engaged in charitable work.

Raju Danveer has provided more than 1000 students with financial aid for their education. He asserts that the main concerns are jobs, education and Heath. And he wants to give attention to the concerns of people who are financially not independent. He looks up to pappi Yadav (president of Jan Adhikar party, loktantrik).

Advertisement

His primary motivation for pursuing politics is to create a network of energetic, young individuals and assist them in many ways. Some of his awards are Global India national excellence award 2022- Delhi Zee Bihar Jharkhand – for eminent work related to child education. Bihar tak – for social work during flood in north Bihar. Sach Tak – for helping COVID- 19 patients & their relatives.

Dainik Jagran for good work at challenging times. Raju Danveer is a political person who got in jan adhikar party as a state Vice President of youth parishad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement