Podar World School illuminates on World Fragile X Awareness Day

Nagpur: On July 22nd, World Fragile X Day the communities around the world come together to shine a light on the condition by illuminating monuments and landmarks globally. Podar Education is excited to be a part of this incredible initiative that is uniting Fragile X families and communities around the world. Podar World Schools in different states have taken part in this initiative.

As the most common inherited single gene cause of autism, Fragile X is the best key we have to solving autism. Treatments for Fragile X are also likely to help people who have Alzheimer’s or other brain disorders. Since it causes intellectual disability and passes down silently through generations it is imperative to create awareness about it.

As per worldwide statistics, 1 in 5,000 children are affected with Fragile X Syndrome and that makes it close to 4,00,000 individuals in India alone. This is a crucial number and needs attention.

Raghav Podar – Chairman – Podar Education, is keenly taking the initiative and FragileX awareness drive forward. He says that “Building awareness on social issues allows us to improve society and build compassionate citizens. It is important not to dehumanise the condition as a statistic of 1 in 5000 children. Each child means the world to their family and if we can help thousands of families by building awareness, there should be no reason why more people don’t come forward to do their part.”

Fragile X Society-India has been a support system for families impacted with the condition and also strives to create awareness on it. They have held many webinars empowering medical students on the condition. “Awareness for Fragile X is the first and biggest step forward towards diagnosis, treatments and a cure” says Shalini Kedia, Chairperson of the Fragile X Society-India.

