Getting Degree not End but Beginning of Learning Process: Dr Dixit

Maha Metro MD Awards Students at YCCE Graduation Ceremony

YCCE 2020-21 Batch Graduation Ceremony Held

NAGPUR: Getting degree is not the end of learning. In fact this signifies the beginning of the learning process, said Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit, while addressing students at 8th Graduation Ceremony for the 2020-21 batch at the YashwantraoChavan College of Engineering (YCCE) Campus, here on Saturday. Dr Dixit, who was chief guest at the vent, presented awards and medals to students who passed academic session successfully.

College students were presented with degrees and Chairman, Board of Management (BoM) and Nagar YuvakShikshanSanstha (NYSS), Shri DattaMeghe, administered pledge to them. Treasurer, NYSS and Member, BoM, Shri Samir Meghe and Former Director,NEERI ShriSatishWate graced the occasion. The toppers were presented with medals by Dr Dixit and Dr Prashant Maheshwari, Dean, Faculty of Science & Technology, RashtrasantTukadojiMaharaj Nagpur University, who was Guest of Honour for the ceremony.

Ms Potukuchi Lohitha,B.E.Mechanical Engineering, CGPA-9.75 was awarded with Gold medal & citation for being Branch Topperand Overall Topper, Overall female topper for BE program. Ms. Gupta Anubhuti Rajesh MTech Environmental Engineering,CGPA-9.62,awardedwithBranch Topper & Overall Topper for MTech and Shri Rohit Khonde, B.E. Mechanical Engineering was awarded with Most Outstanding Student of the Batch.

Addressing students further, Dr Dixit said, after you pass out from the college and a degree, you have to learn skills which are required while leading your life as a citizen. Life will be a learning exercise throughout, he said and added that a student should always be prepared to learn in the future part of life. “As a students you were solo in your approach, but now you have to work and move as a team, ‘’ he said and underlined importance of team work.

“There is no loser in a winning team and no winner in a losing team. Henceforth you have to work as a team and work for a team and make it a winning combination,’’ Dr Dixit said. “You should be proud of what you do and make your parents, college, society and country proud of your achievements,’’ he said. He also urged the students to applaud parents, teachers, institution, country and self for all the efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Prashant Maheshwari, Dean, Faculty of Science& Technology, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, who was Guest of Honour for the ceremony called upon the students to use their academic expertise to make country self-reliant, as envisaged in the Atma-Nirbhar Campaign. “You should look upon Maha Metro Dr Dixit as a role model for your life and take influence from him,’’ he said.

He lauded Dr Dixit for gifting Metro Rail Project to Nagpur and thanked him for all the help which enabled Nagpur University to perform Yoga Day activities in the Maha Metro Train. Dr Maheshwari also congratulated Dr Dixit for the Asian Book of Records and India Book of Records citation, which were presented to Maha Metro recently at the hands of Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari.Over 1,000 students and College staff was present.

A ceremonial procession of dignitaries leadbyRegistrar, YCCEDrPravinDakhole preceded the event. The YCCE Principal Dr UdayWaghe welcomed dignitaries and students and highlighted the achievements of YCCE and various efforts taken for strengthening the quality of education. In all, 16 Gold Medals, Silver Medals & 7 Bronze Medals and 4 Citations were conferred on graduateandpost-graduatetoppers.

Established in 1984, YCCE is flagship Engineering Institute of Meghe Group of Institutions

(MGI). It is an autonomous body affiliated to Nagpur University. More than 1250

students graduate with Bachelor’s and 100+ students with Masters Degrees in engineering

branches/ specializations every year. YCCE boasts of 17000+ alumni who have performed

exceedingly well in their chosen professions.

