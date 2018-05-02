Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Somalwar Ramdaspeth organises model making workshop

Somalwar High School, Ramdaspeth had organised a “Model Making Workshop” as a part of ATL TINKERFEST. It was a two day workshop held on ‘27th and 28th July’ 2019. The workshop was scheduled between 10.00 Am to 5.00pm.

The workshop began with a session on Design Thinking by official Mentor of ATL Somalwar. Total 60 Students participated in the workshop. Students had created various Models on Health, Agriculture, Waste, Water, Automation and Other social problems.

The students created Working Models of Smart Dustbin, Soil Moisture Indicator, Rain Water Harvesting System, Recycling of Used Water using sensors such as Ultrasonic, Soil Moisture, IR, Water Flow Sensor to creating the models. Principal Mrs. V. P. Dakhole, ATL Mentors and ATL team worked hard for the success of the workshop.

