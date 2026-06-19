Rajnath Lays Foundation for Defence Project in Nagpur

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Nagpur, June 19: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday performed the Bhoomi Pujan for a state-of-the-art 10,000-Ton Aluminium Extrusion Press at the Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, a unit of Yantra India Limited (YIL), in Nagpur. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present on the occasion.

Describing the project as a major step towards strengthening India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, Rajnath Singh said the country must take control of security-related necessities to remain future-ready in an evolving geopolitical environment. He stated that self-reliance in critical sectors is essential for safeguarding national interests.

The proposed extrusion press will be among the most advanced facilities of its kind in India and will manufacture large and complex aluminium alloy profiles required for defence systems, fighter aircraft, missile programmes, aerospace structures, railways and other strategic industries. The facility is expected to significantly reduce dependence on imported aluminium extrusions and strengthen the domestic supply chain.

Gold Rate June 19 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 44,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,34,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,29,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Speaking at the event, Rajnath Singh highlighted the role of indigenous defence equipment in the success of Operation Sindoor and stressed the need to further boost domestic production of critical defence hardware. He noted that while major defence platforms often attract attention, thousands of smaller components form the backbone of military strength, making projects such as the extrusion press strategically important.

The Defence Minister said India’s defence production has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years. Domestic defence production, which stood at ₹46,000 crore in 2014, has reached a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025-26. Defence exports have also surged from less than ₹1,000 crore in 2014 to ₹38,424 crore.

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“We are poised to achieve our targets of ₹3 lakh crore in defence production and ₹50,000 crore in defence exports ahead of schedule,” he said.

Rajnath Singh also cited the success of the corporatisation of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), noting that production has increased from ₹12,755 crore in FY 2019-20 to ₹26,282 crore in FY 2025-26. Defence exports from the former OFB entities have grown from ₹81 crore before corporatisation to ₹4,561 crore, with Yantra India Limited contributing ₹397 crore.

Emphasising the importance of modernisation, the Defence Minister said Research and Development (R&D) and capital infusion are key drivers of growth in today’s competitive industrial environment. He urged public sector defence enterprises to invest in advanced technologies, modern production systems and innovation to remain globally competitive.

Addressing the gathering, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the project as a major step towards achieving the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said India’s defence sector is increasingly gaining global recognition and emerging as a major exporter of defence equipment.

Fadnavis added that growing collaboration between defence public sector undertakings and private industry is accelerating technological progress and strengthening India’s defence ecosystem. He expressed confidence that the new facility would help transform Nagpur into an important centre for defence manufacturing and contribute significantly to the country’s self-reliance goals.

Senior officials from the Department of Defence Production, Yantra India Limited, defence forces and industry representatives attended the ceremony.

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