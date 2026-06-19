MD flood continues despite Rs 5 crore seizures; Nagpur’s drug war yet to reach real kingpins

66 arrests, 9 kg of narcotics seized in five months, but synthetic drug remains easily available as supply networks continue to evade the net

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Nagpur: The alarming spread of MD (Mephedrone) powder across Nagpur has exposed what many are calling a disturbing failure to break the backbone of the city’s rapidly expanding drug network. While police continue to showcase seizures and arrests, the synthetic drug remains easily accessible, drawing hundreds of youngsters into a cycle of addiction, crime and destruction.

Figures released by the police themselves paint a grim picture. In just the last five-and-a-half months, authorities have seized more than 9 kilograms of MD powder worth over Rs 5 crore and arrested 66 accused. Yet the ground reality suggests that the drug trade is flourishing rather than shrinking.

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The uncomfortable question is obvious: If repeated raids, arrests and high-profile operations are succeeding, why is MD still flooding the city’s streets?

Police launched special anti-narcotics initiatives, including the much-publicised “Operation Thunder,” and deployed dedicated teams to crack down on suppliers and peddlers. However, despite the aggressive campaign, the narcotics network appears to be adapting faster than the enforcement machinery.

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Critics argue that law enforcement has largely succeeded in catching carriers, couriers and street-level dealers while the masterminds controlling the lucrative business remain untouched. Every time a small network is busted, another seems to emerge in its place, suggesting that the roots of the drug trade remain firmly intact.

The biggest mystery continues to haunt investigators and citizens alike. Where is the MD entering Nagpur coming from? Who are the financiers and kingpins behind the operation? Through which routes is the narcotics supply reaching the city? And why has the supply chain not been dismantled despite years of enforcement efforts?

Until these questions are answered, experts believe the city will continue fighting symptoms rather than the disease itself.

The social consequences are becoming increasingly visible. Parents, teachers and community leaders are expressing growing concern over the rising number of school and college students allegedly getting hooked on synthetic drugs. Unemployed youth, vulnerable to easy money and addiction, are also emerging as frequent targets of drug syndicates.

Many residents believe the current strategy is reactive rather than preventive. According to them, seizures made after drugs have already entered the city cannot be considered a complete success. What is needed is an intelligence-driven system capable of intercepting consignments before they reach Nagpur’s streets and neighbourhoods.

Investigations have also revealed the growing sophistication of drug traffickers. In one recent case, police reportedly conducted a thorough search of a vehicle but failed to locate the contraband. The MD was recovered only after the driver disclosed the existence of a specially designed secret compartment hidden beneath a seat. Such incidents highlight how traffickers are constantly upgrading their methods while enforcement agencies struggle to stay ahead.

Senior police officials acknowledge that the source of supply remains a major concern. Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy said efforts are underway to identify and dismantle a suspected small-scale MD manufacturing unit. Police teams have been dispatched to Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to track down the origins of the narcotics network.

“When police teams reach other states, the criminals often go underground. However, we are continuing our efforts to trace them. The city police will soon curb the inflow of MD into Nagpur,” Reddy said.

Yet for many citizens, assurances are no longer enough. They point out that every major seizure only confirms the scale of the problem and raises fresh doubts about how much contraband continues to slip through undetected.

As Nagpur battles an escalating drug crisis, the challenge before law enforcement is no longer just about making arrests. The real test lies in identifying the financiers, dismantling the supply chains, shutting down manufacturing units and ensuring that an entire generation is not sacrificed to the growing menace of synthetic drugs.

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