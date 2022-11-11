Rajiv Gandhi killers freed By Supreme Court

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier recommended their release to the Governor, the Supreme Court noted while ordering their release.

Nalini Sriharan and five more convicts serving a life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case should be freed, the Supreme Court ordered today.

In May, another convict, Perarivalan, had been freed by the top court.

Besides Nalini, the others jailed for the 1991 assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi were Sriharan, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Ravichandran.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber of the Tamil Tigers LTTE group.

