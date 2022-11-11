Nagpur ZP chief orders enquiry against BDO over ‘pension scam’

Nagpur: Mukta Kokadde, President of Nagpur Zilla Parishad (ZP),has ordered enquiry against a Block Development Officer(BDO) in connection with the alleged ‘Pension Scam’ in the Education Department of Parseoni Panchayat Samiti. Kokadde issued the direction in the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday.

The members of the committee raised the alleged ‘pension scam’ in the Parseoni Panchayat Samiti in the meeting. The members alleged that Sarita Neware, alleged kingpin of the said scam, was a Junior Clerk, who was on the same table for 8 to 10 years. How come she remained at the same table when rules specify that employees’ table (responsibility) is changed every three/five years, the members asked.

A preliminary enquiry revealed that the Junior Clerk was depositing pension amounts of employees in the accounts of her near and dear ones,and the officials kept on signing the files in this regard. Stating this, the members demanded enquiry against the then BDO of Parseoni Panchayat Samiti, and other officials.

In response, Kokadde said that she was waiting for the report of the enquiry committee constituted by the Chief Executive Officer of ZP. If that report is ‘not satisfactory’, enquiry will be conducted afresh through officers of other departments, she said. The ZP President also directed the administration to verify the number of employees deputed at the same table for years together.

Also read: Pension scam in Nagpur ZP: Female clerk usurped pension of dead employees by showing them alive?

Following the exposure of the scam, an inquiry committee was formed after suspending this female employee. It is said that this kind of fraud has been going on for the past several years. According to reports, the accused Sarita Neware, the junior clerk, was handling the pension work of retirees since 2012.

According to the information received, this woman had the job of handling the pension cases of the officers and employees of the Education Department. Post-retirement deceased employees were being shown as they were alive and their pension was being transferred to the accounts of her close persons, friends and relatives. This kind of nasty thing has been going on for the last seven or eight years and preliminary estimates are that the amount of the scam is in crores.

