Rajat, Yashvi, Tanushree, Daksh excel in KKM yogasana contest

Nagpur: The quartet of Rajat Kohre, Yashvi Jivtode, Tanushree Golhar and Daksh Takode secured top spots in their respective categories of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav’s yogasana competition that got underway on Monday. Students from various sports institutes and schools of the city participated in the competition.

The players were judged on the basis of flexibility, balance, accuracy and presentation of yoga asanas. In Under-9 boys category, Rajat of Amit Sports Academy (ASA) secured the first position with 94 points. Lakshti Burde (92.5) of Amit Higher School secured the second position while Swaransh Gedam (81.5) ASA secured the third position.

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In Under-9 girls, Yashvi of Bhavan’s BP Vidya Mandir secured top spot with 129 points. Sanvi Chakole (127) of Unity Sports Association (USA) secured second position while Suryanshi Galande (103) of ASA finished third. USA girls dominated the 11-13 group. Tanushree secured first position with 130.5 points. Pihu Pawar (125.5) took second position while Nidhi Hadke (123) secured the third spot.

In the 11 to 13 years boys category, USA’s Daksh secured first place with 124 points. Ansh Ganesh Shahane (118.5) of ASA secured second place and Samarth Anjikar (110.5) of USA secured third place.

NASA ‘A’ Boys in QF

Nagpur Amateur Sporting Association (NASA) ‘A’ boys won both their league round games to qualify for quarter-finals of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Youth Basketball Championship at SNG courts, on Monday. Other boys teams to make it to the pre-quarterfinals include GKM ‘A’, NBYS, HKM and Phoenix.

Badminton begins

Dr Manali Kshirsagar, Vice Chancellor RTMNU, Nagpur, Dr Sambhaji Bhonsale, Sports Director; Dr Piyush Ambulkar, Bhavna Agrey, Gurdeep Singh Arora, Sachin Deshmukh, Gaurav Narnaware, Gopal Bawankule, Vinod Kanhere, Chetak Khedikar, Jayendra Dhole were among those present during inauguration of the KKM badminton tournament.

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