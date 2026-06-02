Beat Marshal attacked during midnight patrol in Nagpur; goon held

Nagpur: A routine midnight patrol turned violent in the Wathoda police station limits when a beat marshal was allegedly assaulted by an intoxicated youth after questioning a group of men found loitering under suspicious circumstances. The attack left the police personnel seriously injured and triggered a swift response from the police, who arrested the accused and secured his police custody remand.

According to police sources, Beat Marshal Shashikant Patole and Home Guard Shriram Akhare were conducting their regular night patrol between Sunday and Monday. At around 2:30 am, they noticed a group of youths standing near a grocery shop in Tidke Nagar under suspicious circumstances.

Gold Rate June 01- 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 156,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,44,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,62,500/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The patrolling team reportedly reprimanded the youths and instructed them to disperse and return home. While most of the youths complied and left the spot, one of them, identified as Raviraj Raghuvir Baghel (28), a resident of Shivankar Nagar slum, allegedly began arguing with the police personnel.

Police said Baghel was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident. He allegedly abused the officers and soon became aggressive. During the confrontation, he reportedly attacked Beat Marshal Patole with an iron kada worn on his wrist, striking him forcefully on the head.

The sudden assault created chaos at the spot, and Patole sustained serious injuries. With the assistance of Home Guard Akhare, the accused was overpowered and detained before he could flee.

Wathoda Police subsequently registered a case against Baghel under relevant sections pertaining to assault, obstruction of a public servant from discharging official duties, and other related offences. The accused was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to two days of police custody for further investigation.

Police sources revealed that Baghel is not new to crime. He reportedly has a criminal record, including cases registered at Nandanvan Police Station involving the sale of narcotic substances and other offences.

Investigators are currently questioning the accused to ascertain whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the attack and to verify his involvement in other criminal activities.

The incident has raised concerns over the increasing risks faced by police personnel while performing routine law-and-order duties, especially during late-night patrol operations.

Advertisement