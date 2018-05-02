Rajasthan man rapes FB friend on pretext of marrying her in Nagpur, booked

raped.jpg

Nagpur: Tehil Police have booked a Rajasthan based man for allegedly raping young woman on the pretext of marrying her between January 26 and 29, 2020. Cops have booked the accused identified as Pritamsingh Virendrasingh Tanvar (23), a resident of Buhana tehsil in Rajasthan on the charges of rape.

According to police sources, the accused Pritamsingh and the victim had met through social networking site Facebook back in 2019. Their friendship soon bloomed into a love affair. During the same Pritamsingh had promised her to get married at earliest and expressed his desire to meet her. Between January 26 and 29, 2020 Pritamsingh visited Nagpur. He had stayed at Paradise Hotel under Tehsil Police Station. The girl had visited him in the hotel.

During the same, the duo engaged in sexual intercourse. After spending a weekend together, Pritamsingh left for Rajasthan. The duo shared the same bonding over the years, until June 2021, when Pritamsingh reportedly started ignoring the girl’s calls and texts. Sensing something amiss when the victim confronted Pritamsingh, he reportedly refused to marry her.

Following which the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, who later lodged an FIR against the accused Pritamsingh at Tehsil Police Station.