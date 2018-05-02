Middle aged woman robbed of gold ornaments, cash in auto in Sakkardara

Nagpur: A middle-aged woman from Kuhi tehsil was robbed of cash and gold ornaments to the tune of Rs 34,000 while travelling in Sakkardara area on Monday afternoon.

A native of Kuhi tehsil, Vaijanti Chokhoba Meshram (56) had come to Nagpur to visit her daughter living under Sakkardara Police Station. On Monday, Vaijanti had boarded an auto at Ganeshpeth, for going to Sevadal Nagar, Sakkardara. After reaching Medical Square two suspicious women had also boarded the auto.

After reaching her destination Vaijanti checked her handbag and found her cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 34,000 missing. Some miscreants travelling in the auto along with Vaijanti burgled her booty.

Sakkardara police has registered an offence under Section 379 of the IPC and are searching for the burglar.