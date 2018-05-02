Nagpur: Rtd cop booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police have booked a retired Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) for allegedly raping a woman by promising her to get married for over 15-years, police said. Cops have booked the accused identified as Rajbahadursingh Deendayal Chauhan (59), a resident of Natraj Society, Gorewada under Sections 354(D), 376(2)(N), 417, 323, 504, 506 of the IPC.

According to police sources, the 41-year-old victim, a resident of Gittikhadan had met accused Chauhan back in June 2005, when she had approached Gittikhadan Police with a complaint against domestic violence. Chauhan had assured her justice and ensured all the necessary help to her. Over the years, their affection grew into love.

During the same, the accused Chauhan had promised her to marry her and expressed his sexual desires towards the woman. As Chauhan had promised her to tie a nuptial knot, the woman gave consent. For over 15-years, Chauhan had exploited the victim but never got married. Annoyed over which, the woman approached Gittikhadan Police Station with a complaint.

Gittikhadan police have registered a case of rape and are probing further.