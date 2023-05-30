Rajam, Prabha Atre’s enthralling show kicks off SPIC MACAY event in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youths (SPIC MACAY) commenced its 8th international convention with a captivating inaugural evening at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT). The event featured stellar performances by renowned Hindustani classical violinist N. Rajam and vocalist Prabha Atre, leaving the audience spellbound with their musical brilliance.

The legendary Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, N. Rajam, accompanied by her talented granddaughter, Nandini Shankar, also a violinist of great acclaim, presented an awe-inspiring performance. Their exceptional skills and mesmerizing rendition captivated the hearts of music enthusiasts in attendance. The magical interplay of their violins transported the audience into a world of melodic bliss, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of connoisseurs.

Adding to the evening’s splendour, renowned vocalist Prabha Atre, adorned with the distinguished titles of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, graced the stage. With her impeccable mastery over the intricacies of Hindustani classical music, Atre enthralled the audience and showcased her profound musical expertise. Her soulful rendition evoked deep emotions and reflected her unwavering commitment to preserving and propagating the rich Indian classical music tradition.

The SPIC MACAY 8th international convention commenced on a high note, setting the stage for a series of enriching and culturally immersive experiences. With performances by these revered maestros, the event not only showcased their immense talent but also reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to promoting and nurturing Indian classical music and culture among the youth.

The inaugural evening, marked by the stellar performances of N. Rajam and Prabha Atre, provided a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Indian classical music, leaving the audience yearning for more remarkable experiences in the days to come.

“I thank SPIC MACAY for holding such events which ignite interest about classical Indian art forms in students,” said N Rajam.

The chief guest and guest of honour for the inaugural ceremony of the convention were Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Director of Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Kanchan Gadkari, President of Sevasadan Shikshan Sanstha, respectively.

