Scribe’s son found dead after shooting himself in Kamptee home, Nagpur

Nagpur: Nagpur: Aayush Trivedi (26), the son of Ajay Trivedi, a scribe for Dainik Bhaskar Newspaper, was found dead after reportedly shooting himself at his home under the New Kamptee Police Station on Tuesday.

According to the available details, Aayush, a resident of Labesh Nagar behind Orange City Township on Nagpur-Kamptee Road, allegedly shot himself early in the morning using an unlicensed firearm. Upon hearing the noise, his family members rushed to his room and discovered Aayush lying in a pool of blood. They immediately took him to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

The exact reason behind the incident is still unknown at this time.

In the meantime, the squad of New Kamptee Police, along with DCP Zone 5 Shravan Dath S and DCP Crime Mummaka Sudarshan, has visited the scene.

The body has been sent for autopsy, and further investigation is underway.”

