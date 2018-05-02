Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Raj Bhavan visits to remain closed till 31st March

    The morning visits to Raj Bhavan Mumbai are being suspended from 17th March to 31st March 2020. There will be no visits to the Raj Bhavan during the stated period. A statement issued from Raj Bhavan said that the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to avoid crowding at one place in view of the Corona Virus threat.

    According to the statement, people with confirmed booking for the visit Raj Bhavan during this period will be accommodated at subsequent dates, about which they will be intimated separately.

