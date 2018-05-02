Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Coronavirus in Nagpur: All 4 infected are stable and recovering, says NMC Chief

    Nagpur: All four victims of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) are in stable condition and recovering from the virus born disease, informed Municipal Commissioner, Tukaram Munde while addressing the press conference on Thursday. Munde also added that total 27 suspects who arrived from abroad were also quarantined at MLA Hostels in Civil Lines, though no one yet tested positive for the disease all the preventive and precautionary measures are underway to contain the outbreak.

    On Wednesday, Nagpur Police took a procession to streets urging Nagpurians to stay back at home and avoid mass gathering. All the restaurants, bars, wine shops were also served a closure notice on Wednesday till March 31, to contain Covid-19 outbreak.

    Happening Nagpur
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Nagpur Crime News
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Case filed for fake Whatsapp message on Covid-19 patient
    Case filed for fake Whatsapp message on Covid-19 patient
    Maharashtra News
    नागपुर मेट्रो : २००० कामगारांची चाचणी, कार्यस्थळी डॉक्टरांचे पथक तैनात
    नागपुर मेट्रो : २००० कामगारांची चाचणी, कार्यस्थळी डॉक्टरांचे पथक तैनात
    विश्वविख्यात ड्रॅगन पॅलेस टेम्पल 31 मार्च पर्यत भाविकांकरीता बंद
    विश्वविख्यात ड्रॅगन पॅलेस टेम्पल 31 मार्च पर्यत भाविकांकरीता बंद
    Hindi News
    ISC-ICSE के सभी एग्जाम कैंसल
    ISC-ICSE के सभी एग्जाम कैंसल
    (JEE ) Main की परीक्षा स्थगित, 31 मार्च के बाद नई तारीखों की घोषणा
    (JEE ) Main की परीक्षा स्थगित, 31 मार्च के बाद नई तारीखों की घोषणा
    Trending News
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: All 4 infected are stable and recovering, says NMC Chief
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: All 4 infected are stable and recovering, says NMC Chief
    Coronavirus : After gyms shut down, people in Nagpur gather on streets to exercise
    Coronavirus : After gyms shut down, people in Nagpur gather on streets to exercise
    Featured News
    Video: Nagpur Police carry out procession to make aware citizens about Covid-19
    Video: Nagpur Police carry out procession to make aware citizens about Covid-19
    Massive fire at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul; fire tenders on the spot
    Massive fire at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul; fire tenders on the spot
    Trending In Nagpur
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    (JEE ) Main की परीक्षा स्थगित, 31 मार्च के बाद नई तारीखों की घोषणा
    (JEE ) Main की परीक्षा स्थगित, 31 मार्च के बाद नई तारीखों की घोषणा
    राजस्थान: झूंझुनू में एक ही परिवार के तीन सदस्य कोरोना पॉजिटिव
    राजस्थान: झूंझुनू में एक ही परिवार के तीन सदस्य कोरोना पॉजिटिव
    नागपुर मेट्रो : २००० कामगारांची चाचणी, कार्यस्थळी डॉक्टरांचे पथक तैनात
    नागपुर मेट्रो : २००० कामगारांची चाचणी, कार्यस्थळी डॉक्टरांचे पथक तैनात
    पूर्व CJI रंजन गोगोई ने ली राज्यसभा MP की शपथ, संसद में लगे ‘शेम-शेम’ के नारे
    पूर्व CJI रंजन गोगोई ने ली राज्यसभा MP की शपथ, संसद में लगे ‘शेम-शेम’ के नारे
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: All 4 infected are stable and recovering, says NMC Chief
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: All 4 infected are stable and recovering, says NMC Chief
    कोरोना वायरस के कारण बंद हुए जिम, एक्सरसाइज करने के लिए नागपुर की सड़कों पर उतरे लोग
    कोरोना वायरस के कारण बंद हुए जिम, एक्सरसाइज करने के लिए नागपुर की सड़कों पर उतरे लोग
    Coronavirus : After gyms shut down, people in Nagpur gather on streets to exercise
    Coronavirus : After gyms shut down, people in Nagpur gather on streets to exercise
    जिला न्यायालय इमारत के सभी बार रूम में रखा सेनिटायजर
    जिला न्यायालय इमारत के सभी बार रूम में रखा सेनिटायजर
    बूटीबोरी के पास पटरी से उतरी ट्रेन
    बूटीबोरी के पास पटरी से उतरी ट्रेन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145