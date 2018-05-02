Coronavirus in Nagpur: All 4 infected are stable and recovering, says NMC Chief

Nagpur: All four victims of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) are in stable condition and recovering from the virus born disease, informed Municipal Commissioner, Tukaram Munde while addressing the press conference on Thursday. Munde also added that total 27 suspects who arrived from abroad were also quarantined at MLA Hostels in Civil Lines, though no one yet tested positive for the disease all the preventive and precautionary measures are underway to contain the outbreak.

On Wednesday, Nagpur Police took a procession to streets urging Nagpurians to stay back at home and avoid mass gathering. All the restaurants, bars, wine shops were also served a closure notice on Wednesday till March 31, to contain Covid-19 outbreak.