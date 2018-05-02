Do not step out of your homes, urges Maha CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged the people of the state not to step out of their homes in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

“People should not step out of their homes,” Thackeray said in his brief televised address. The chief minister also said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus situation and he has assured all possible help to the state.

“We all have to take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary travelling. The situation is not critical but it is worrisome,” Thackeray said.