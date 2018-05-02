Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Mar 19th, 2020
    National News

    Do not step out of your homes, urges Maha CM

    Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged the people of the state not to step out of their homes in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

    “People should not step out of their homes,” Thackeray said in his brief televised address. The chief minister also said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus situation and he has assured all possible help to the state.

    “We all have to take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary travelling. The situation is not critical but it is worrisome,” Thackeray said.

