Raj Bhavan staff takes Anti Terrorism Day Pledge

Mumbai: The staff and officers of the Governor’s office read out the Anti Terrorism Pledge on the occasion of the 28th death anniversary of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday. The death anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi is commemorated as Anti Terrorism Day.

Secretary to the Governor B Venugopal Reddy gave ‘Anti-Terrorism Day Pledge’ to the staff and officers of Raj Bhavan and to the police personnel and the Public Works staff posted at Raj Bhavan. Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of late Rajiv Gandhi on this occasion.

The Pledge expresses the resolve ‘to oppose all forms of terrorism and violence’ and to promote ‘peace, social harmony and understanding’ among fellow citizens.