Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, May 21st, 2019

Raj Bhavan staff takes Anti Terrorism Day Pledge

Mumbai: The staff and officers of the Governor’s office read out the Anti Terrorism Pledge on the occasion of the 28th death anniversary of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday. The death anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi is commemorated as Anti Terrorism Day.

Secretary to the Governor B Venugopal Reddy gave ‘Anti-Terrorism Day Pledge’ to the staff and officers of Raj Bhavan and to the police personnel and the Public Works staff posted at Raj Bhavan. Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of late Rajiv Gandhi on this occasion.

The Pledge expresses the resolve ‘to oppose all forms of terrorism and violence’ and to promote ‘peace, social harmony and understanding’ among fellow citizens.

दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Filmi Baatein
Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Classless’
Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Classless’
Kiara Advani Leaves Little For Imagination as She Dresses up Like a Candy For Latest Magazine Shoot!
Kiara Advani Leaves Little For Imagination as She Dresses up Like a Candy For Latest Magazine Shoot!
Happening Nagpur
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nagpur Crime News
Cops play ‘buck passing’ game in Veggie Green restro ownership fracas
Cops play ‘buck passing’ game in Veggie Green restro ownership fracas
Man rapes minor girl, mother, brother abet crime
Man rapes minor girl, mother, brother abet crime
Maharashtra News
महा मेट्रो : मेट्रो पिल्लरचे विद्रुपीकरण केल्या बद्दल नागपूर मेट्रो तर्फे एफआयआर दाखल
महा मेट्रो : मेट्रो पिल्लरचे विद्रुपीकरण केल्या बद्दल नागपूर मेट्रो तर्फे एफआयआर दाखल
पिण्याच्या पाण्याचा काटकसरीने वापर करा – अश्विन मुदगल
पिण्याच्या पाण्याचा काटकसरीने वापर करा – अश्विन मुदगल
Hindi News
वाड़ी नगराध्यक्ष घूस कांड : क्या किसी के इशारे पर झाड़े को फंसाया गया ?
वाड़ी नगराध्यक्ष घूस कांड : क्या किसी के इशारे पर झाड़े को फंसाया गया ?
खत्म हुआ इंतजार, आ गई.. फैसले की घड़ी
खत्म हुआ इंतजार, आ गई.. फैसले की घड़ी
Trending News
VIDEO: Man threatens ex-partner’s wife, kidnaps Co’s Secys, arrested
VIDEO: Man threatens ex-partner’s wife, kidnaps Co’s Secys, arrested
Khamla-Airport Road turns into drinkers’ paradise, riders jump night ban on 4 wheelers
Khamla-Airport Road turns into drinkers’ paradise, riders jump night ban on 4 wheelers
Featured News
Cops play ‘buck passing’ game in Veggie Green restro ownership fracas
Cops play ‘buck passing’ game in Veggie Green restro ownership fracas
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
Trending In Nagpur
महा मेट्रो : मेट्रो पिल्लरचे विद्रुपीकरण केल्या बद्दल नागपूर मेट्रो तर्फे एफआयआर दाखल
महा मेट्रो : मेट्रो पिल्लरचे विद्रुपीकरण केल्या बद्दल नागपूर मेट्रो तर्फे एफआयआर दाखल
पिण्याच्या पाण्याचा काटकसरीने वापर करा – अश्विन मुदगल
पिण्याच्या पाण्याचा काटकसरीने वापर करा – अश्विन मुदगल
Raj Bhavan staff takes Anti Terrorism Day Pledge
Raj Bhavan staff takes Anti Terrorism Day Pledge
कन्हान ला तीन दिवसीय भव्य बुद्ध जयंती महोत्सव थाटात संपन्न
कन्हान ला तीन दिवसीय भव्य बुद्ध जयंती महोत्सव थाटात संपन्न
दहशतवाद व हिंसाचार विरोधी दिनानिमित्त नासुप्र अधिकाऱ्यांनी घेतली शपथ
दहशतवाद व हिंसाचार विरोधी दिनानिमित्त नासुप्र अधिकाऱ्यांनी घेतली शपथ
Cops play ‘buck passing’ game in Veggie Green restro ownership fracas
Cops play ‘buck passing’ game in Veggie Green restro ownership fracas
VIDEO: Man threatens ex-partner’s wife, kidnaps Co’s Secys, arrested
VIDEO: Man threatens ex-partner’s wife, kidnaps Co’s Secys, arrested
CAs , revenue officials work together to ensure compliance of polices: Sandeep Bandhu
CAs , revenue officials work together to ensure compliance of polices: Sandeep Bandhu
Mahagenco achieves record power generation of over 10k MW
Mahagenco achieves record power generation of over 10k MW
Bangar asks officials to expedite Pardi flyover work
Bangar asks officials to expedite Pardi flyover work
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145