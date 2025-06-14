Raisoni Memorial Chess: West Bengal’s Kundu wins title

Advertisement



Nagpur: IM Kaustav Kundu of West Bengal won the title in 18th GH Raisoni Memorial International FIDE Classical Rating Chess Tournament which concluded on Friday at GH Raisoni Institute of Information and Technology, Shraddha Park, Wadi Hingna Link Road, Nagpur.

Top seed IM Kundu scored 10½ points from 11 rounds to win the title with a clear margin of 1½ points. Second seed FM Arun Kataria of Rajasthan and Nagpur youngster Shaunak Badole scored 9 points each and were placed second and third respectively based on their tiebreak scores. Nagpur kid Kushagra Paliwal, Suhan Deshpande of Maharashtra, Nilay Kulkarni of Maharashtra, Arpita Patankar of Gujarat scored 8½ points apiece and were placed from 4th to 7th place according to their tiebreak scores.

Kundu got the cash prize of Rs 51000 and a glittering trophy while Kataria got Rs 31000 as cash prize. Badole pocketed the prize of Rs 26000. Prizes were distributed at the hands of chief guest Swapnil Ahirkar, Social Worker and Director Ahirkar Group of Industries. Amit Gandhare, Director (Public Relations) Raisoni Group and Amit Yenurkar, Director MKH Sancheti Group were guests of honour.

Bhushan Shriwas, Secretary, Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and Chess Association Nagpur and IA Ajinkya Pingale Chief Arbiter were seated on dais. SS Soman, Member MCA Observer Committee conducted the proceedings and proposed a vote of thanks.

Apart from cash prizes to Top 15 finishers, prizes were distributed to Best Veteran Category, Best Nagpur, Best Female 18+ and Best unrated players. Attractive trophies were given to the top finishers in Under-7, 9, 11, 13, 15. Pingale was assisted by Deputy Chief Arbiter FA Shiva Iyer, FA Sagar Sakhare, FA Amit Tembhurne, SNA Sham Agrawal, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Shishir Indurkar and Prathamesh Machave.

The tournament was organised by GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation jointly with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and was recognised by the Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, All India Chess Federation and FIDE. The 18th edition of GH Raisoni FIDE Rapid Chess Tournament starts on Saturday at 9.30 am. The blitz rating event shall be held on June 15 and will be followed by the prize distribution of rapid and blitz events.

