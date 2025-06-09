Raisoni Chess: Top five seeded player sail smoothly

Advertisement



Nagpur: The top five seeded players won their first round games in the International FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament (classical format), part of GH Raisoni Chess Festival that got under way on Sunday.

The Chess Festival, consisting of classical, rapid and blitz FIDE rating chess events, was inaugurated at the hands of Atul Kumar Rastogi, IRS, Principal Commissioner of Central GST, Nagpur at GH Raisoni Institute of Information and Technology, Shraddha Park, Wadi-Hingna Link Road on Sunday.

The tournament is being organised by GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation jointly with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and is recognised by the Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, All India Chess Federation and FIDE.

CA Milind Kanade, Eminent Economist, spokesperson and president of Economic Cell of Maharashtra BJP was the guest of honour. Dr Vivek Kapoor, Director, Raisoni Group presided over the function. Bhushan Shriwas, Organising Secretary & Secretary CAN and IA Ajinkya Pingale were prominently present on the occasion. SS Soman, Member, MCA Observer Committee conducted the programme and proposed a vote of thanks.

The first event is the International FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament to be played from June 8-13 which is the classical event. The event shall be played in 11 rounds and has attracted 255 entries which includes 114 FIDE-rated players vying for the top prize of Rs 51000. The total prize fund for all three events is Rs 4,51,000. There are 48 female participants and 25 veteran participants in the event. The players of various age categories from 5 to 79 are participating in the event.

