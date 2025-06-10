Raisoni Chess: Seeded players advance to next round

Advertisement



Nagpur: Seeded players are having a cautious approach while advancing to the next round by scoring over their opponents to hold on in the race for championship of 18th GH Raisoni Memorial International FIDE Rating Chess Tournament being played in classical format at GH Raisoni Institute of Information and Technology, Shraddha Park, Wadi Hingna Link Road.

The tournament is being organised by GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation jointly with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation. In the third round, on the top board, top seed IM Kaustav Kundu of West Bengal defeated Divyansh Singh Kathaaria of Madhya Pradesh in 54 moves. Kaustav tried to employ Sicilian Defense but Divyansh employed an irregular setup.

On the second board, FM Arun Kataria of Rajasthan beat Shivam Joshi from Madhya Pradesh in 28 moves. The competition for top spot in the championship will gain momentum when the top players clash with each other in subsequent rounds.

The event is being played in 11 rounds and has attracted 255 entries. IA Ajinkya Pingle is the Chief Arbiter of the event who is being assisted by Deputy Chief Arbiter FA Shiva Iyer, FA Amit Tembhurne, SNA Sham Agrawal, SNA Sagar Sakhare, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Shishir Indurkar and Prathamesh Machave.

Five-year-old Samhita Badal Daswani and 79-year-old Prakash Chand Saraf are the youngest and oldest participants of the GH Raisoni Memorial International Rating Chess Tournament.

