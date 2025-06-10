New academic session: Timetable announced for Nagpur, Vidarbha schools

Advertisement



Nagpur: As per the official circular from the School Education Department, a new timetable has been announced for schools in Nagpur and Vidarbha for the upcoming academic session. This new schedule will be mandatory for all classes from 1st to 10th standard.

Schools across the Vidarbha region are set to reopen on June 23rd. Classes will commence at 9:00 am and conclude at 4:00 pm.

Daily schedule breakdown

The school day will begin with a prayer and a “Paripath” session. This 25-minute session is dedicated to preparing students mentally and providing information about the day’s activities. Following this, there will be three periods until 11:25 am, with each period 40 minutes in duration.

A 40-minute break will be observed from 12:50 pm to 1:30 pm.

From 1:30 pm to 3:55 pm (145 minutes), the remaining periods will be held. During this time, in addition to teaching various subjects, practical work will also be conducted.

Benefits of the new timetable

This new timetable is designed to provide sufficient time for teachers to teach effectively. Additionally, the inclusion of two breaks is expected to improve student concentration.

The Education Department will evaluate the results after the implementation of this new timetable. This change in the state’s education sector is considered crucial for the holistic development of students and is expected to lead to improved quality of education, ultimately providing students with a better learning experience.

