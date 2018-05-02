Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Rains wash down Diwali gleen in Nagpur, cracker business set to hit

Nagpur: True to the heavy rain alert sounded by Met office, Nagpur saw a sudden twist in weather, shifting from cloudy to rainy, which resulted into heavy downpour on Saturday afternoon. The unseasonal showers have waterlogged many areas in Nagpur which otherwise remains dry and dusty around this time of the year.

Worse even, the owners of cracker shops stare at big loss as most of the makeshift establishments were not rain proof. The sudden rains, apparently the result of cyclone Kyarr, have spelled doom over the cracker sale which has already taken hit in view of pro environmentalists’ call to avoid bursting crackers.

“The festive gleen has certainly lost and weather thing is like a bolt from the blue that cracked upon us”, said a cracker trader.
Meanwhile, the citizens and commuters faced harrowing time as they had to wade through waist-deep water logged streets on Saturday. Choked nullahs added to the woes as streets and low-laying areas were flooded with gushing water.

This led to traffic snarls in the area forcing traffic to be diverted to alternative routes due to water-logging in the low lying areas across the city. While many roads, riddled with potholes, are seen jam packed the vehicles struggling to move through have again bare opened NMC’s monsoon preparations.

An IMD alert stated that heavy rain will keep lashing the coast, with possibility of Cyclone Kyarrforming any time soon. It stated the well-marked low pressure area over east central Arabian Seawould gradually intensify into a depression, and by Friday, the system will start moving in the north-west direction. It is expected to intensify into a cyclone.

The IMD forecast that there would be light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places, and extremely heavy rain at isolated places over the coastal districts during the next 24 hours, and reduction in rainfall thereafter. It also forecast gales with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over east central Arabian Sea and along and off the North Karnataka coast and gales reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off the South Karnataka coast.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur’s Architect Habeeb Khan elected Chairman of Council of Architecture
Nagpur’s Architect Habeeb Khan elected Chairman of Council of Architecture
Shoppers throng bazaars for Diwali purchase
Shoppers throng bazaars for Diwali purchase
Nagpur Crime News
Absconding murder accused nabbed by Crime Branch
Absconding murder accused nabbed by Crime Branch
Booty worth Rs 1.93 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Hudkeshwar
Maharashtra News
बसपा ची महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी बरखास्त
बसपा ची महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी बरखास्त
‘हे’ आहेत सर्वाधिक मताधिक्याने जिंकलेले उमेदवार
‘हे’ आहेत सर्वाधिक मताधिक्याने जिंकलेले उमेदवार
Hindi News
फरार आरोपी पुलिस की नाक के नीचे विधायक को दे रहा है बधाई
500 करोड़ रुपए की धोखाधड़ी की बात बेबुनियाद और झूठी- प्रफुल्ल गाडगे
500 करोड़ रुपए की धोखाधड़ी की बात बेबुनियाद और झूठी- प्रफुल्ल गाडगे
Trending News
Rains wash down Diwali gleen in Nagpur, cracker business set to hit
Rains wash down Diwali gleen in Nagpur, cracker business set to hit
Video showing rocket launches by Indian Army has nothing to do with PoK
Video showing rocket launches by Indian Army has nothing to do with PoK
Featured News
Festive Frenzy : Nagpur markets deck up for Dhanteras, Diwali
Festive Frenzy : Nagpur markets deck up for Dhanteras, Diwali
नागपुर पश्चिम से विकास ठाकरे जीते
नागपुर पश्चिम से विकास ठाकरे जीते
Trending In Nagpur
500 करोड़ रुपए की धोखाधड़ी की बात बेबुनियाद और झूठी- प्रफुल्ल गाडगे
500 करोड़ रुपए की धोखाधड़ी की बात बेबुनियाद और झूठी- प्रफुल्ल गाडगे
नागपुर शहर में हुई जोरदार बारिश
नागपुर शहर में हुई जोरदार बारिश
दोनों अपनी जगह साबित हुए हीरो : संदीप जोशी के जनसंपर्क ने और विकास ठाकरे की मेहनत ने दिलाई जीत
दोनों अपनी जगह साबित हुए हीरो : संदीप जोशी के जनसंपर्क ने और विकास ठाकरे की मेहनत ने दिलाई जीत
Ramtek poll result surpasses caste politics as mandate goes for real issues
Ramtek poll result surpasses caste politics as mandate goes for real issues
Sena sticks to 50-50 formula after party meet
Sena sticks to 50-50 formula after party meet
Rains wash down Diwali gleen in Nagpur, cracker business set to hit
Rains wash down Diwali gleen in Nagpur, cracker business set to hit
Photo Walk captures fashion on streets!
Photo Walk captures fashion on streets!
उत्तर नागपुर में डॉ. नितीन राऊत की आभार रैली का जोरदार स्वागत.
उत्तर नागपुर में डॉ. नितीन राऊत की आभार रैली का जोरदार स्वागत.
Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ may bring heavy rains in Maha
Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ may bring heavy rains in Maha
Ponzi firm defrauds investors in Ganeshpeth, owners booked
Ponzi firm defrauds investors in Ganeshpeth, owners booked
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145