Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik after a meeting of party MLAs chaired by Uddhav Thackeray, “In our meeting it was decided that like Amit Shah ji had promised 50-50 formula before LS polls, similarly both allies should get chance to run Govt for 2.5-2.5 years so Shiv Sena should also have CM.

“Uddhav ji should get this assurance in writing from BJP.”