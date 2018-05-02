Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Video showing rocket launches by Indian Army has nothing to do with PoK

A video showing multiple rockets targeting a hill has gone viral on social media. According to the claim, the Indian Army has sent Diwali greetings to Pakistan in advance. It further says, PoK on 20 Oct. Jai Hind.

India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) has found that the viral video is four months old, and it was the rocket launching practice by Indian Army’s BM-21 Grad at Deolali firing range near Nashik.

The misleading post has been shared multiple times on social media.

With the help of InVID tool, we found a news report the viral video. The report says it is the video footage of the Indian Army testing the BM-21 Grad battery in Nasik’s Deolali. According to the report, the video shows six launchers firing multiple tubes within seconds.

We also found some other news reports related to the video, saying it was a firing practice for Indian troops from the multi-barrel rocket launchers.

What is BM-21 Grad?

BM-21 Grad is Russian-made 122mm multiple rocket launch system which has a firing range of 20-45 kilometre. The launcher is used by several countries such as Russia, Iran, and Vietnam.

On Sunday, in a heavy retaliation to Pakistan infiltration, the Indian Army destroyed multiple terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control. Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said 6-10 Pakistani soldiers and as many terrorists were killed in the attack.

