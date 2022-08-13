Rains to put damper on I-day celebrations in Nagpur as RMD issues Yellow alert for next three-days

Nagpur: Second spell of Monsoon, which already wreaked havoc in Second Capital of State with a trail of destruction, is now likely to put a damper on Independence Day celebration in Nagpur as Regional Meteorological Department (RMD) has issued Yellow Alert for next three days starting from August 13.

Notably, the incessant showers continued to batter Nagpur division with rivers crossing their danger mark, dams and lakes overflowing, traffic snarls in urban areas, and communication to villages cut off at several places.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places,” reads the prediction of RMC. RMC issued a Yellow Alert for Nagpur district between August 13 and 15. Besides Nagpur, RMC has issued Orange and Yellow Alerts for nearby districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said prevailing active monsoon conditions will cause widespread heavy rain over central India regions.

“The monsoon trough is likely to be active and oscillate between its normal and southern position for the next five days,” said the IMD in its weather bulletin issued on Thursday.

