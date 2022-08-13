Minor teens ‘sneak out’ for night out, give sleepless night to parents, cops in Nagpur

Nagpur: The irresponsibility of three young girls, who went on night out sans informing anyone, gave a sleepless night to their family members and officials of Nagpur Police between the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The group of minor girls had gone for a party on Thursday night. However, when they got late in the night, they feared rebuke from their parents and decided to spend the night at Ambazari Park. Unaware of this situation, as the girls didn’t return home in the night, their parents approached Sonegaon Police with a complaint. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the squad of Sonegaon Police swung into action but their probe proved futile.

On Friday morning, the girls returned home, following which their careless attitude left both their families and cops red faced.

According to police sources, the three girls, all students of Class 9, are close friends. On Thursday night, the trio had decided to go for a night out. Following which, they left home in the evening on a moped. First they headed towards Khamla for shopping. However, the shop owner sensed something wrong and asked them to leave the shop. Later they went to Ambazari area and had snacks. They strolled around Ambazari Lake till late Thursday night. After being late, they decided to spend the night at Ambazari Park.

Next morning they returned home. On being confronted by the worried parents, the girls spilled the beans on their night out plan, which left their families and cops shocked.

