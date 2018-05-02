Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Rains lash Nagpur to bring cool respite

    Nagpur: While Nagpur spent a major part of scorching summer under lockdown, the rains came as a cool respite even as the NMC’s Mission Begin Again to unlock city has commenced. After a shift in weather for over two days, a significant amount of downpour drenched the simmering streets of Nagpur on Wednesday, followed by a scorching round of Navtapa which ended four days back.

    As the first spell of seemingly arrival of rains in Nagpur hit the city scapes, the anxious lot tried to make the most of it by soaking into the cool dip at Ambazari lake while the commuters rejoiced it as the welcome showers.

    While the city had the stressful time struggling with the closure owing to lockdown in the wake of Covid 19 outbreak, the rains were certainly up for the change.

