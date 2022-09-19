Rainfall in Nagpur on India Vs Australia match day? Here’s what RMD said

Advertisement

Nagpur: After facing a chaotic Sunday morning for India vs Australia match tickets, Nagpurians have another situation to deal with.

The district has been facing incessant rainfall since the past one week and there are chances of light to heavy rainfall to September 23. Deputy Director General of Meteorology, ML Sahu told Nagpur Today that even though no warning has been issued for September 23, there are very high chances of rainfall on that day.

“A low pressure has formed near Vidarbha and there are chances of rainfall near Nagpur region. Even though there is no alert issued, rainfall in the city is certain,” Sahu said.

