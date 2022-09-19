NMC-OCW started cleaning suction pipe of Kanhan WTP intake wells

Advertisement

Nagpur: As per the feedback from WRD, the dam gates are still open and hence the discharge of stored water from Navegaon Kahiry- Dam into Kanhan river is continuing. The reason being that the influx of rain water from Totladoh Dam and catchment area of satpura valley is still substantial.

Meanwhile, at war footing level the NMC-OCW after thorough risk analysis of the Kanhan river bed near Intake well deployed the Excavator to clear the suction pipes of pumps submerged in sand due to flood.

Advertisement

Since the last 5 days only the partial pumping is being done from Kanhan WTP leading to water crisis in areas fed through Kanhan feeder mains. After the extraordinary step initiated for sand removal , the water supply condition is likely to improve from 20th Sept, morning.

Meanwhile..to make matter more worse Kanhan WTP today also faced power trappings of more than 3 hours from MSEDCL side (1.40 pm to 4.40 pm) following which entire pumping was stopped for more that 3 hours affecting water supply of four zones of Satranjipura, AasiNagar, Lakadganj & Nehru Nagar zone…

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement