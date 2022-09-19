Dr Dande Foundation’s ‘Voice of Little Masters’ from Sep 21

Advertisement

Auditions across Vidarbha: Every participant to get certificate and gift; grand finale in Nagpur

on October 12; Salil Kulkarni to grace finale

Nagpur: Dr Dande Foundation, run by P G Dande Charitable Trust, will host Vidarbha level

singing competition for children ‘Voice of Little Masters’ from next Wednesday (September

21). Auditions for this competition will be held all over Vidarbha and will start from Chandrapur on Wednesday. The final round of the competition will be held on October 12 at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Nagpur, informed President of Dande Foundation Dr. Pinak Dande.

Dr Dande Foundation conducted this competition in the online format during the past 2 years of

pandemic. The online singing competition received overwhelming response. So, from this year, the

competition will be held in a big way. Auditions will be organized in every district of Vidarbha. The

competition is for the age group of 7 to 16 years. Auditions in Chandrapur will be held on September 21, Wardha and kola on September 22, Yavatmal and Washim on September 23, Amravati on September 27 and Nagpur on September 29 and 30. Well known singers from different parts of Vidarbha will be the judges at each district-level centre.

All the young singers participating in the audition will be given gift and certificate. Best three singers from Vidarbha will be selected for the grand finale round to be held on October 12 in Nagpur. Winner of the competition will get cash prize of R$ 21,000, first runner up will get Rs 11,000 and second runner up will get cash prize of Rs 5,500. Apart from the top three prizes, many consolation and special prizes will be given. The total prize money of the competition is worth Rs 50,000. The entry fee for the participants is Rs 100,

For more information, contact 8767929607, 8380092136, or 7767090133.

Competition for school teachers too:

While children with participate in the auditions, a separate audition for singing school teachers

Will also be held at every center in Vidarbha. Their final round will also be conducted in Nagpur on October 12. Teachers of any subject can participate in this. But their entry must be confirmed and endorsed by the respective school. Entry fee for teachers is Rs.200.

Salil Kulkarni special attraction:

Renowned singer-composer Salil Kulkarni will be the chief guest at the award ceremony to be

held in Nagpur on October 12. He will also present his popular interactive and musical event

‘Maje Jagane Hote Gane’ before the award ceremony. Poet Nitin Bhat will interact with him.

Schedule of Auditions:

September 21: Chandrapur – Rotary Hall, Red Cross Bhavan

September 22: Wardha – School of Scholars and Shivvaibhav Auditorium

September 22: Akola – IMA Hall, Near Civil Lines Police Station

September 23: Yavatmal – School of Scholars, Shubham Colony

September 23 : Washim – Rekhatai National School, Akola Naka Road

September 27 : Amravati – Shri Shivaji College of Arts and Commerce, Shivaji Nagar

September 29: Nagpur – SOS Cubs, Next to Rotary Garden, Pratap Nagar

