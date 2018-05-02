    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 10th, 2021
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Rain warning: Maha urges NDRF to deploy 12 teams

    In view of the India Meteorological Department’s warning about heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the Konkan region of Maharashtra between June 11 and 15, the state government on Wednesday requested the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to send 12 teams to five coastal districts.

    The State Disaster Management Authority of the state government requested the Commandant of the NDRF to depute the teams in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts by June 10 afternoon.

    The authority sought four NDRF teams in Ratnagiri district and two teams each in other districts, the official communication to the NDRF, which was shared to media by Palghar district collector Manik Gursal, said.

    “Collectors of these districts are requested to make all logistical arrangements for the NDRF teams in consonance with the regulations of social distancing and sanitation as issued by the central and the state government,” the request letter issued by K Suryakrishnamurty, Under Secretary of the Disaster Management Unit of the state government said.

