Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Evaluation Criteria Released

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Students would be evaluated on the basis of their Class 9 as well as Class 10 internal marks. 50% weight would be for Class 9 and 50% would be for Class 10. Detailed process on how the marks would be calculated is provided in the official notice here.

Schools have been asked to formulate a committee to work on the result process. The committee would also ensure that the marks added for final submission are accurate and would also verify the final submission before submitting the data to the divisional board.

The divisional board would then prepare the result. The process for the same would begin from July 3. While no exact date is given, it is likely that the SSC Result 2021 may be released by July 15. Students are advised to go through the process carefully.