11 dead as building collapses in Mumbai’s Malad

Eleven people were killed and at least seven injured when a double-storey residential building collapsed on another structure at a slum in Mumbai’s Malad on Wednesday night.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. It was a G+2 building that fell on another building. 18 people have been rescued, of whom 11 died. Police will carry out a proper investigation and take further action,” Dilip Sawant, Additional CP, said.

Many are still feared trapped under the debris and evacuation operations are underway, officials said.