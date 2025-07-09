Rain hovoc in Nagpur; newly-built bridge on Beltarodi-Ghogli Road washed away

Advertisement





Nagpur: Torrential rains have caused widespread disruption in Nagpur, with a newly-constructed bridge on the Beltarodi to Podar International School, Ghogli route being washed away due to heavy water overflow. Shockingly, the bridge had been completed just a month ago.

According to local residents, a nearby stream overflowed following continuous downpours, causing water to gush over the bridge in large volumes. Within hours, the structure collapsed, completely cutting off connectivity between both sides. The incident has sparked anger and concern among locals.

The collapse of a bridge so soon after its construction has raised serious questions about the quality of work and the accountability of the contractors involved. Citizens and local leaders have demanded a thorough inquiry by the administration.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. Authorities have advised commuters to avoid the affected route and use alternative roads until further notice.