Nagpur rain: 4 rescued from flooded Dhangauri Nagar area

Nagpur: Heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc across Nagpur district, triggering flood-like conditions in several low-lying areas. In Dhangauri Nagar, as well as parts of Pawari and Punapur, waterlogging left several residents stranded on Tuesday.

Responding swiftly to the dangerous situation, the district administration launched a rescue operation. A woman, a man, and two children who were trapped in rising floodwaters were successfully rescued by emergency teams. Timely intervention by the rescue personnel helped avert a major tragedy.

Heavy rains are continuing across the district, and the administration remains on high alert in flood-prone areas. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid entering flooded zones and to strictly follow safety instructions issued by officials.