Nagpur cops bust inter-state gang of burglars, 5 cases solved

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Anti-Housebreaking Squad of the Nagpur Police Crime Branch has cracked a total of five criminal cases, including four house break-ins and one vehicle theft, by arresting a group of interstate criminals from Madhya Pradesh. The breakthrough came during the investigation of a housebreaking case registered at Ambazari Police Station.

According to police, the complainant, Kalpana Prakash Thool (60), a caretaker and resident of Jaynagar, near Navnath Buddha Vihar in Pandhrabodi, had locked her house and left to attend to a home patient between July 2 at 9:30 am and July 3 at 8:30 am. Upon returning, she found the main door lock broken and Rs 1.7 lakh worth of property, including Rs 1.3 lakh cash and gold ornaments, stolen from the bedroom locker. An FIR was filed under Sections 305, 331(3), and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Ambazari Police Station.

Gold Rate 09 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,900 /- Silver/Kg 1,08,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Parallel investigation by the Crime Branch led to the arrest of three accused — Sher Singh Triloksingh Chavan (23) and Deepak Singh Kailas Singh Barnala (24), both residents of Umarti, Balwadi Post, Tehsil Varla, District Barwani (MP), and Prakash Singh Jagdish Singh Kalma (20) of Palsud, Rajpur, District Barwani (MP). The accused were apprehended from Kondhali area under Nagpur Rural Police.

Upon interrogation, they confessed to the Ambazari theft and revealed their involvement in four other housebreakings across Nagpur city — in Imambada, Kotwali, and Sakkardara — and one vehicle theft case registered at Murtizapur Police Station in Akola district. Their accomplices — Gurucharan Singh Juneja (23) of Pachori, Khaknar, District Burhanpur (MP), and Mohan Singh Chawla (20) of Umarti — are currently absconding.

Stolen property recovered includes gold ornaments, mobile phones, Rs 7,000 in cash, and a black, unregistered Honda Unicorn motorcycle. The total value of seized goods is approximately Rs 88,200. The arrested accused have been handed over to Ambazari Police for further action.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint CP Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil. The team was led by PI Bharat Karade and included PSI Nitin Chulap, constables Rajesh Deshmukh, Shrikant Uike, Ganesh Barde, Prashant Gabhne, Pravin Rode, Nilesh Shripatre, Aman Raut, Ashish Wankhede, Hansraj Thakur, Sudhir Pawar, Ajay Shukla, and Abhay Dhone.