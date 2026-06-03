Drunk man robbed on Nagpur street, CCTV footage leads cops to stolen bike, accused

Nagpur: What appeared to be an easy target for a group of opportunistic thieves turned into a trail of evidence that ultimately led police to one of the accused. A man lying unconscious on a city road after consuming alcohol was robbed of his belongings, including his motorcycle, but the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, helping the Crime Branch crack the case.

The incident took place late on the night of May 14 near Bhole Petrol Pump Square under the Sitabuldi police station limits.

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According to police, the victim, Kaushik Shinganpure, a resident of Gondia, works in Nagpur as a medicine supply executive for a medical store. On the night of the incident, he was allegedly lying in an intoxicated condition on the roadside when three unidentified youths spotted him.

Sensing an opportunity, the trio allegedly approached the helpless man and stole his bag, mobile phone and Passion Pro motorcycle before fleeing from the scene.

The theft may have gone unnoticed had it not been for surveillance cameras installed in the area. Investigators later obtained CCTV footage that clearly captured the suspects carrying out the crime and escaping with the stolen vehicle.

Using the footage as a crucial lead, the Crime Branch’s Anti-Theft Squad launched an investigation and traced the stolen Passion Pro motorcycle.

During the probe, police discovered that the motorcycle had allegedly been sold to Syed Sohail Syed Rafiq, a resident of Yashodhara Nagar. Officers recovered the stolen bike from his possession and took him into custody for questioning.

Further interrogation revealed that the vehicle had allegedly been supplied to him by Altaf Ali alias “Fadfad,” a resident of the Banjara settlement in Yashodhara Nagar and one of the suspected members of the theft gang.

Based on the findings, the Crime Branch arrested Syed Sohail Syed Rafiq and handed him over to Sitabuldi Police Station for further legal action. Police are now conducting raids to trace and arrest the remaining accused who are currently absconding.

Investigators believe the gang deliberately targeted a vulnerable victim who was unable to protect himself. However, the accused seemingly overlooked one crucial detail, their every move was being recorded by CCTV cameras.

Police officials expressed confidence that the remaining suspects would soon be identified and arrested. Further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused were involved in similar thefts in other parts of the city.

The case serves as a reminder of how modern surveillance systems are increasingly helping law enforcement agencies track down criminals, even when they believe they have committed the perfect crime under the cover of darkness.

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