Rain-bearing clouds cool Nagpur, mercury plunges by 5.2°C

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Nagpur: In an unexpected twist to the early summer narrative, Nagpur has witnessed a noticeable drop in temperature, offering residents a brief but welcome relief from the usual March heat. After flirting with the 40°C mark earlier this season, the mercury has taken a downward turn, particularly during the night.

The minimum temperature plunged to 17.1°C overnight, nearly 5.2°C below recent levels, bringing a distinct chill to the air. This sudden dip has been linked to atmospheric disturbances across Central India, which have altered prevailing weather patterns.

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Since midweek, Nagpur has been experiencing steady cool winds, softening the otherwise harsh summer conditions. These winds, driven by weather activity in northern parts of the country, have helped bring down daytime temperatures to a more moderate 35–36°C range. The influence of northwesterly currents has been especially evident during evenings and nights, making the weather unusually pleasant for this time of year.

Traditionally, temperatures begin a steady climb after Gudi Padwa, with April and May often recording highs beyond 41°C. However, this year’s early summer intensity appears to have lost momentum, at least temporarily. Across Vidarbha, a marginal drop of 1–2 degrees has been recorded, deviating from the normal seasonal trend.

Despite the cooling trend, some regions like Akola and Yavatmal continue to experience relatively higher temperatures, hovering between 37°C and 38°C. In Nagpur, the maximum temperature recently touched close to 39°C, but cooler nights have balanced the overall conditions.

The India Meteorological Department has indicated that this mild phase may persist for a few more days before the region transitions back to its characteristic intense summer spell.

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