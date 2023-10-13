Railways to launch Vande Bharat sleeper trains soon: Official

The railways is planning to launch Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach and Vande Bharat Metros soon, Railway Board secretary Milind Deouskar said on Thursday.

“We are planning Vande Bharat Sleepers and Vande Bharat Metro trains, all of this to meet the throughput, speed, and convenience related expectations,” Deouskar said addressing the rail conference organised by the CII.

BEML chairman and managing director Shantanu Roy said that “if all goes well, we will come out with a world class unmatched travel experience with the first prototype (of Vande Bharat sleeper train) within this financial year itself”.

The BEML is a partner to developing the first sleeper Vande Bharat Train with the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, and the Railway Board.

“Vande Bharat has been a game-changer for Indian commuter rail, and all of it started with Train 18,” Roy said.

Earlier this month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had shared images of the ‘Concept train-Vande Bharat (sleeper version)’ on social media.

