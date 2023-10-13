CBSE Board Exams: Last Date To Submit Examination Form For Private Candidates Extended

CBSE Datesheet 2023-24 pdf: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submission of examination forms by private candidates of Class X/XII Examination 2023-24 till October 18, 2023. In other words, private candidates can fill CBSE Class 10th examination form 2023 and the CBSE Class 12th examination form 2023 without a late fee till October 18, 2023. The private students who will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can apply online by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in.

“Considering various representations received from candidates, the schedule for submission of examination forms by private candidates of Class X/XII examination for the conduct of examination for the session 2023- 24 has been extended,” CBSE in an official notification dated October 11 stated.

CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023-2024 – Check Private Student Examination Form Registration Last Date

CBSE will close the online registration window for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 on October 18. However, the last date for applicants registering with late fee is October 25, 2023.

